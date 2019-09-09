BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – Last night, several explosions were heard inside the Deir Ezzor Governorate city of Albukamal after unidentified warplanes dropped a number of bombs in the area, local reports claimed.

According to these reports, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) belonging to the Israeli military targeted the Iranian Armed Forces inside of Albukamal.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the area later confirmed the reports about the explosions inside of Albukamal; however, he was unable to confirm if they were a result of airstrikes launched by the Israeli military.

Below is the only video that was released after the alleged airstrikes on the city.

The only video of Israeli strikes in Abu Kamal, Deir Ezzor CS#Bukamal #AlBukamal pic.twitter.com/80QxYDFZz7 — NadieHarbieh (@HarbiehNadie) September 8, 2019

At the same time, the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) alleged that 18 Iranian-backed fighters were killed during the attack.

The death toll has not been confirmed by the Syrian military.

