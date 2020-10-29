BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Anna News Agency released a video on Wednesday that showed the aftermath of an attack on the Karabakh capital, Stepanakert.

According to the Anna News team, the footage captured marks the first time an Azerbaijani airstrike was seen on film.

In the video, smoke can be seen rising above the capital city, as an emergency siren is sounded across this area of Karabakh.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense did report an attack on the capital city, Wednesday, with Yerevan accusing Azerbaijan of bombing a maternity hospital inside Stepanakert.

Azerbaijan has not commented on the video released by Anna News.