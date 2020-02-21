BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Lebanese Minister of Public Health, Hamad Hassan, announced on Friday the first infection of a Lebanese woman with the coronavirus, saying that she was transported from the Rafic Hariri International Airport Beirut.

Hassan confirmed in a press conference, “the positive examination of the 45-year-old patient coming from Iran ,” adding that “she is in good condition and does not suffer from dangerous repercussions, and there is no other case confirmed to date of the coronavirus, and we suspect two cases and take measures according to the recommendation of the WHO organization.”

The Minister of Health pointed out that all the measures that the ministry takes in coordination with all the competent authorities are sufficient, stressing that the procedures at Rafic Hariri International Airport are serious measures.

He pointed out that the ministry will follow up all arrivals to Lebanon in the past 10 days to ensure that they are not infected with the virus.

The Director General of the Lebanese Red Cross, George Qatana, announced that the Lebanese Red Cross is present for any ambulance or rescue operation and operates with a clear mechanism, and people should cooperate and report any suspected cases and not panic, stressing that the Lebanese Red Cross is fully prepared to follow up and combat any virus.

Advertisements