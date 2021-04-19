BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The President of the Syrian People’s Assembly, Hammoudeh Sabbagh, announced on Monday that he received applications from two individuals for the presidency.

Sabbagh announced in a session held by the Council today that they notified the Supreme Constitutional Court that two applications have been submitted for the presidential candidacy by Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Muhammad Firas Yassine Rajouh.

It is worth noting that all those announced by Sabbagh are not legally classified as “candidates”, but rather as applicants.

At the end of the deadline for submitting applications (ten days starting from today) the council meets to grant its support to a number of applicants for candidacy, and when any of them obtains the support of 35 members, he becomes, according to the constitution, a “candidate for the presidential elections.”

According to the conditions stipulated by the constitution that a candidate should be present, in addition to the requirement to obtain the support of 35 members in the People’s Assembly, the total number of candidates cannot exceed 3 candidates.

As for the independents, their number is 70, and they can only support two candidates.

The Saudi-based Syrian opposition has slammed the planned election, with their leader Nasr Al-Hariri calling current President Bashar Al-Assad a “war criminal”.

Correction (2:25 P.M.): The article initially said ‘candidates’; this was incorrect. There have only been two applicants.

