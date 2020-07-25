BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – China has started exporting the third generation of their Red Arrow-12 anti-tank systems, also known as the HJ-12.

According to the China Defense website, Algeria has become the first Arab country to obtain the upgraded Chinese anti-tank system.

Not surprisingly, the Algerian military has long-standing relationships with the Chinese military-industrial complex. It has bought from China self-propelled howitzers, mortars, and multiple missile launch systems, as well as reconnaissance and attack drones and marine equipment.

According to military experts, HJ-12 will replace the old Soviet complexes that were developed in the first half of the 1970s.

The Red Arrow-12 is one of the systems that operates on the “launch and forget” principle. It was first shown in 2014.

The total mass reaches 22 kg. The missile itself weighs 17 kilograms, and another 5 kilograms is a target, and it has thermal imaging channels, day and night, in addition to a laser range finder. The total length of the launch container is 1200 mm.

Dimensions and weight allow this weapon to be used from the shoulder. The maximum shooting range in daylight conditions is 4,000 meters, at night it drops to 2,000 meters.

