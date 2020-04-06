BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The director of the Baniyas Oil Refinery in western Syria reported that a fire broke out today at the refinery in the city of Baniyas on the Syrian coast, wounding 4 workers who were taken to hospital.

The manager of the Baniyas Refinery, Engineer Bassam Salameh, said: “During the maintenance work in the refinery’s improvement department, there was a combustion due to hydrogen gas, which resulted in the injury of four workers with minor burns who were treated at the hospital.”

“The fire was controlled and the unit was returned to work normally,” he added.

The Baniyas Refinery in the Tartous Governorate of western Syria has been subjected a number of explosions and fires over the last year, with some of these incidents being accidents and the others malicious attacks.

While no one has claimed responsibility for these malicious attacks, the Syrian government has hinted that these acts were done by foreign countries.

