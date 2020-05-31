BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – On Saturday, the Venezuelan State Oil Company (PDSA) began supplying the country’s stations with fuel supplied by Iran, Reuters quoted four sources familiar with the affairs of the distribution as saying.
As authorities in the country with the world’s cheapest gasoline price for two decades prepare to expand retail sales, the fifth consignment of Iran’s five-vessel fleet of cargo ships is heading to the Caribbean.
The last Iranian vessel is expected to reach Venezuelan waters on Sunday, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv Icon.
It is worth noting that, out of 1,800 stations in Venezuela, about 240 stations have remained operational since President Nicholas Maduro announced the general isolation measures linked to the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, which included restrictions on fuel sales due to low stocks.
It is also expected that the new fuel distribution plan, whose details have not yet been officially announced, will include 1,540 stations nationwide.
Reuters’ sources said that wholesale supplies started on Saturday in several regions after the tests that were conducted a few days ago with the aim of implementing automatic retail sales and control systems as of early June.
The British Agency indicated that the Venezuelan oil company (PDVSA) and the Venezuelan Ministry of Energy did not respond to requests for comment.
It should be noted that the United States has issued a warning to governments and companies around the world that it could face severe sanctions if it helps tankers carrying Iranian fuel for Venezuela.
