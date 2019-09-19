With FIFA 20 Web App is now live, millions of fans are still waiting on the FUT Companion App launch.

EA Sports confirmed that the FIFA 20 Web App will be released on Wednesday 18 September.

This follows the same pattern of last year (when it landed on 19 September) by being released exactly nine days before the full release and just as EA Access members get exclusive first dibs on the game.

There is also a Companion App for iOS and Android devices, which offers similar features and is usually released on the App Store and Google Play a little later.

FIFA 20 will be released on 27 September for Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. However, EA Access players can get a week’s early play, with the game launching on the subscription service on 19 September.

Fans of Fifa Street will be happy to see the new mode Volta Football, which replaces FIFA’s story-driven career The Journey.

Career mode has also been overhauled, with fully animated press conferences, enhanced player conversations and full customisation for your manager avatar.

The game will include the option to have a female manager avatar for the first time, continuing a gradual progression towards equality after the introduction of international women’s teams a couple of years ago.

In terms of gameplay the pace of the game has been altered, meaning the fast players on your team will actually feel significantly faster than players with slower stats, and the AI defending has been reigned in a little to make it slightly more forgiving.

The idea is to spread players across the pitch as opposed to having them bunch up in areas around the ball, a decision that EA hope will result in more one-on-one situations in games.

Even the ball itself has had its physics tweaked, meaning it will now bobble off the turf (and any trailing limbs) realistically, will move slower and less predictably, and will be affected by its spin when you strike it.

