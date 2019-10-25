BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is attempting to consolidate their gains in northeast Latakia this evening in a bid to capture the jihadist stronghold of Kabani.
Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Army has once again regained the initiative south of Kabani as their troops try to secure the Zuwayqat Mountain after a day-long battle.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army was able to repel the jihadist counter-offensive earlier tonight, paving the way for their troops to make another push towards the southern axis of Kabani.
The source added that the Syrian Arab Army is trying to secure the hilltops south of Kabani before making the push to enter this strategic mountaintop town near the administrative border of Idlib.
Kabani is located on one of the highest peaks in Latakia; its proximity to the northern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain and Jisr Al-Shughour city makes its capture a high priority for the Syrian military.
