BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – For the fourth day in a row, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) have been involved in a fierce battle in central Syria, which has prompted the participation of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

According to a field report from the Homs Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army has been trying to thwart the Islamic State attacks in the Badiya Al-Sham and eastern Hama regions, which have resulted in the death of several soldiers.

The report said the Russian Aerospace Forces have entered the battle to weaken the Islamic State’s resolve and force the terrorists to withdraw their fighters from the line of contact with the Syrian Arab Army.

The Russian Aerospace Forces launched over 60 airstrikes over the Badiya Al-Sham and eastern Hama regions in the last 48 hours, with the majority of their strikes targeting the positions of the Islamic State in the area between Ithriya and Al-Resafa.

Since the start of 2020, the Islamic State has shifted their attention to the Al-Raqqa and Hama governorates, where they have managed to carve out an area of influence.

Prior to their move to eastern Hama and southern Raqqa, the Islamic State was wreaking havoc across the the eastern Homs and western Deir Ezzor regions; this was mostly put to an end after a large-scale Syrian Arab Army operation that was backed by the Russian Aerospace Forces.