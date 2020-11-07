"Azerbaijani advisory teams training" by U.S. Army Europe is marked with CC PDM 1.0

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – It will be another long night in the Karabakh region, as the Azerbaijani Armed Forces make another attempt to capture the strategic city of Shusha.

According to the latest field report from southern Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are involved in a fierce firefight with the Artsakh Defense Army south of Shusha, as the former attacks with infantry and armored units.

The report added that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have not made any significant advances as of yet, but their assault south of Shusha resumed shortly after 10:00 P.M. (local time) this evening.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been trying to capture Shusha for several days now, but they have been unable to find a fracture in the front-lines of the Artsakh Defense Army.

Despite having the superiority in numbers and military technology, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have not been able to break the resistance of the Artsakh Defense Army, who views this as a symbolic battle for a city that has a great deal of history.

