BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – A group of gunmen attacked the Syrian military and security forces inside a town in the northern countryside of Daraa this evening.
According to the reports, the gunmen attacked the Syrian security forces inside the town of Al-Sinamayn; this resulted in a heavy exchange of gunfire between the two parties.
The reports said the Syrian military sent reinforcements to the town to assist the security forces in their attempt to thwart the attack by the unknown gunmen.
The gunmen are believed to be members of the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) sleeper cells that have been active in Al-Sinamayn and other towns in the Dara’a Governorate.
Tensions in the Dara’a Governorate have recently increased after the security forces arrested some people inside the town of Al-Naheh.
