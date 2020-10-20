BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 A.M.) – Heavy clashes broke out in southern Karabakh this morning after the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched another powerful assault north of Fuzuli.
According to the latest reports from Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces attempted to advance north of Fuzuli and several other points in the region, which prompted the Armenian troops to engage the enemy at the line of contact.
As of now, no major advances have been reported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense or their President, Ilham Aliyev.
On Monday, Aliyev announced that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces captured several villages near the line of contact after a series of clashes with the Armenian troops in Karabakh.
At the same time, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that they stifled the Azerbaijani attacks after they stormed their positions on Monday morning.
Over the weekend, the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire in Karabakh; however, not long after its announcement, the hostilities resumed inside the region.
