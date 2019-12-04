BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 P.M.) – A fierce firefight broke out between the Turkish-backed militants and Syrian Democratic Forces in northeastern Syria this evening, local activists in the Tal Tamr District reported.

According to these reports, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) launched an attack on the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) positions near the town of Al-Qasimiyah; this prompted an intense exchange of hostilities.

While no ground has been gained by either party, the local activists report heavy gunfire and shelling in the western part of the Tal Tamr District.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of ceasefire in northeastern Syria in late October, clashes between the SDF and Turkish-backed militants continue, especially in the ‘Ayn ‘Issa and Tal Tamr areas.

Turkey’s justification for these attacks by their allied militants is because the Syrian Democratic Forces are still inside the safe zone that was setup by Ankara.

