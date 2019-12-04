BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 P.M.) – A fierce firefight broke out between the Turkish-backed militants and Syrian Democratic Forces in northeastern Syria this evening, local activists in the Tal Tamr District reported.
According to these reports, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) launched an attack on the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) positions near the town of Al-Qasimiyah; this prompted an intense exchange of hostilities.
While no ground has been gained by either party, the local activists report heavy gunfire and shelling in the western part of the Tal Tamr District.
Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of ceasefire in northeastern Syria in late October, clashes between the SDF and Turkish-backed militants continue, especially in the ‘Ayn ‘Issa and Tal Tamr areas.
Turkey’s justification for these attacks by their allied militants is because the Syrian Democratic Forces are still inside the safe zone that was setup by Ankara.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.