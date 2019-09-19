BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – An intense series of clashes have broken out between two rival Turkish-backed militant factions in the Afrin region of Aleppo this afternoon.

According to reports from Afrin, the clashes broke out between Jaysh Al-Islam and Jabhat Al-Shamiya inside the city after the latter killed a merchant from the East Ghouta for an unknown reason.

Jaysh Al-Islam, which was previously headquartered in the East Ghouta region of Damascus, was reportedly close to the merchant that was killed by Jabhat Al-Shamiya.

The clashes between the Turkish-backed militant factions have become more prevalent as of recent, with most of these firefights taking place inside the Afrin region of Aleppo.

Due to the large presence of different militant factions in Afrin and Al-Bab, violence has primarily been used to settle their issues with one another.

The Afrin region was captured by the Turkish-backed militants in March 2018; its seizure resulted in the displacement of thousands of residents and mass looting by the Euphrates Shield factins.

