BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – A fierce battle broke out between the Turkish-backed militants in the Afrin region today, resulting in several casualties for these armed factions.

According to the reports from Afrin, the clashes broke out between Faylaq Al-Sham and Liwaa Al-Majd in the Medanki area of the city.

The reports said that the militants suffered six casualties during the clashes in Afrin city on Saturday.

These clashes between the Turkish-backed militants have become more prevalent over the last few months, as tensions between these factions continue to increase over the control of Afrin city.

The fighting has occurred over several reasons, including arguments over loot and control over certain parts of the Afrin region.

Advertisements