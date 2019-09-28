BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – A fierce battle broke out between the Turkish-backed militants in the Afrin region today, resulting in several casualties for these armed factions.
According to the reports from Afrin, the clashes broke out between Faylaq Al-Sham and Liwaa Al-Majd in the Medanki area of the city.
The reports said that the militants suffered six casualties during the clashes in Afrin city on Saturday.
These clashes between the Turkish-backed militants have become more prevalent over the last few months, as tensions between these factions continue to increase over the control of Afrin city.
The fighting has occurred over several reasons, including arguments over loot and control over certain parts of the Afrin region.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.