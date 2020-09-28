Syrian Army medium machine gun team during clashes in southern Aleppo (Source: Sputnik / Mikhail Alayeddin).

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – A fierce battle broke out in eastern Aleppo between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Turkish-backed militants this morning, a source told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the clashes took place outside the city of Al-Bab, which is located in the eastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

The reason for the clashes is still unknown at this time, but firefights breakout between the SAA and Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA) fighters from time-to-time.

The total number of casualties is still unknown at this time.

The Turkish-backed forces currently control Al-Baby city, while the Syrian Arab Army and its allies are positioned south at the town of Tadef.

