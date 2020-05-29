BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 A.M.) – The Sudanese forces said in a statement on Thursday that a captain and a child were killed during clashes with the Ethiopian army.

The Sudanese Armed Forces announced that “the Ethiopian militias, with the support of the Ethiopian army, used to repeat the attack on Sudanese lands and resources.”

“Despite this attack, the armed forces are still extending patience in completing the negotiating process aimed at ending these hostile and criminal acts,” said armed forces spokesperson, Brigadier Amer Muhammad Al-Hassan.

The Sudanese forces published the latest militia abuses on Sudanese soil, saying that, “On May 26, 2020, a force supported by an Ethiopian army infantry force deployed around our ’ camp in the Alaw region within Sudanese territory, based on joint meetings between the leaders of the Sudanese and Ethiopian armies and it was agreed to withdraw from a point.

They added that, “On May 28, 2020, we arrived at the eastern bank of the Atbara River, opposite the Birkat Noureen area, a group of Ethiopian militias whose purpose was to draw water from the river and our forces clashed with them in the Al Baraka area, preventing them from taking water, and after that the events and clashes took place as follows:

A – An exchange of fire occurred between the two parties, which resulted in the injury of one of the militia elements, and the militias withdrew towards the camp of the Ethiopian army east of Birkat Noureen, then returned again with the strength of the Ethiopian army and clashed with our forces again.

B – At 8.30 a.m. on the same day, an Ethiopian army force in the Ethiopian army arrived at the eastern bank of the River Atbara and clashed with our forces west of the river, resulting in the death of an officer with the rank of captain and the injury of 6 individuals, including an officer with the rank of first lieutenant. Appropriate from our side. ”

C – The clashes continued intermittently for most of the day, during which Ethiopian forces used machine guns, sniper rifles and Arbaji cannons, and this resulted in the death of a child and the injury of 3 citizens. At 2:00 P.M. (local time), the Ethiopian forces stationed in the river began to withdraw to their camp, leaving behind snipers to secure the eastern bank of the river “.

D – “At 9:00 on May 27, 2020, officers from the Ethiopian forces with the Mayor of the Katrarat region, accompanied by a group of farmers, came to the Campo Dali area, located 500 meters east of the Jabal Halawa camp, and asked for a meeting with the Jabal Halawa forces.”

The statement also indicated that the mayor of Quattarat threatened to enter Ethiopian vehicles and push farmers into Sudanese projects by force, which prompted the Sudanese forces to activate the rafts and monitor them, adding that the power of the raft was subjected to intense gunfire from the 250-strong Ethiopian militia, and the raft force exchanged with them.

The exchange resulted in heavy losses.

