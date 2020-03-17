Violent clashes were reported between forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) forces near Tripoli’s international airport, on Sunday.
Footage shows soldiers backing the GNA forces firing with a tank as well as firearms, while clashes are ongoing.
“The enemy tried today to advance towards the al-Ramlah axis, but was repelled, and we are dealing with the last escaping remnants, and we are victorious, God willing,” said one of the fighters from the clash’s scene.
According to local media, a GNA spokesperson reported that the LNA ranks suffered losses in lives as the tensions escalated into the use of heavy artillery.
Fighting has been taking place around the Libyan capital since the LNA, which controls much of Libya’s east and parts of the south, first launched an offensive to gain control of Tripoli from the GNA in April 2019.
The conflict eventually settled into a stalemate. At the Berlin conference on January 19, world leaders agreed on upholding a UN arms embargo and implementing a ceasefire in Libya.
Credit: Ruptly
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.