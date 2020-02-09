BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) said fierce clashes broke out with heavy and light weapons, which could be heard in several areas south of Tripoli on Sunday.

The LNA said:”Today, clashes were clearly heard in the project area with heavy and medium weapons.”

The sources emphasized that “clashes are now heard between Line 2 and 6, behind the Equestrian School, and even from the side of Sharif Island, and one line.”

In the same context, the United Nations Mission in Libya proposed yesterday evening to set February 18 as the date for a new round of negotiations for the opposing parties in the Libyan conflict.

The United Nations said in a statement: “The parties from the conflict in Libya agreed at the end of the first round of the meetings of the Joint Military Committee (5 + 5), which started its work last Monday in Geneva and ended today, the need to respect the armistice and emphasize preserving the sovereignty of Libya .”

The two parties also supported, according to the mission, “the ongoing process of exchanging prisoners and returning the bodies.”

They added, “While the two parties agree on the need to expedite the return of the displaced to their homes, especially in the areas of clashes, they have not reached a complete understanding on the best ways to restore normalcy to these areas.”

