BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – Despite the agreement to meet in Moscow for peace talks, the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces continued their clashes inside the Karabakh region, as the former attempts to advance at the northern and southern axes.
According to reports from the field, the Azerbaijani Army launched new attacks along the southern and northern axes of Karabakh, with a heavy concentration on the area around the key city of Jebrail.
Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced that their forces captured Jebrail after several days of intense fighting with the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) in the southern region of Karabakh.
The Armenian forces have been facing heavy air attacks from the plethora of drones used by the Azerbaijani military, which continue to wreak havoc across the Karabakh region.
Previously, the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that his country’s armed forces will continue their military operations in Karabakh until they take control of the entire region.
The AFP reported on Friday afternoon that Azerbaijan and Armenia were close to a ceasefire agreement in Karabakh; however, the hostilities have yet to subside.
