BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – A fierce battle broke out between two Turkish-backed militant groups in northern Aleppo on Thursday, local activists inside the Afrin region of the governorate reported.

According to the reports, the militant groups, Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and Jabhat Al-Shamiya, engaged in a fierce battle inside the Ashrafiyeh District of Afrin city.

Both sides reportedly suffered casualties, but the death toll and total number of wounded were not confirmed.

In response to the heavy clashes, both militant groups brought reinforcements into Afrin amid increased tensions inside the city.

Jabhat Al-Shamiya and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham are some of the largest militant groups in the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA).

This is not the first time that the Turkish-backed militant groups have fought one another in the Afrin region; however, it is rare to see Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham involved in the clashes.

Advertisements