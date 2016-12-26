Deir Ezzor, Syria (3:46 AM) - Supported by local National Defence Forces (NDF), the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) foiled an ISIS assault on Sina'a district in Deir Ezzor city last evening.

Clashes lasted for about four hours before they subsided when the terrorist group retreated after suffering heavy casualties that included the destruction of one heavy vehicle and several 23mm gun cars. On the other hand, the Syrian Army lost three soldiers whilst repelling the fierce assault.

Meanwhile, Syrian Air Force worked overtime targeting ISIS gathering positions all over Huwayjat Saqr, Al-Huwayqa, Sina'a district, Al-Hussiniyah village, Al-Bgheiliyah village, and the vicinity of Brigade 37 Base scoring multiple confirmed hits on the terror group's positions.

In a separate development, ISIS arrested the reinforcements emir of Deir Ezzor airbase axis Usama Al-Deiri for being unable to achieve any breakthrough on the aforementioned axis despite capturing the strategic Thardah Mountain that overlooks the imperative airport that feeds the besieged city's 100,000+ population. Usama was accused of stealing the weapons, ammunition, and food he was tasked with facilitating.

The terror group had managed to capture the mountain several weeks ago when US-led air strikes killed and injured over 150 Syrian soldiers.