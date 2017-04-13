BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – A woman attempted to place explosives near a local children’s school in the Akrama Neighborhood of Homs on Thursday, a Syrian security source reported this afternoon.

The woman was seen placing bombs alongside the school in Akrama before she was apprehended by Syrian security personnel.

The Syrian security personnel managed to safely remove the bombs and foil the attempted terrorist attack before it could harm the people inside the school.

In 2014, the same school was targeted by a suicide bomber, who managed to infiltrate security and kill over 50 people, mostly children.

Nasty bitch!

