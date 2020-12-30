BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) report estimated the amount of ammonium nitrate that exploded inside the Beirut Port on August 4th at 500 tons.

In an interview with a number of journalists at the Prime Minister’s Office, Diab said, according to a statement from his media office, that “the FBI report revealed that the quantity that exploded was only 500 tons,” wondering, “Where did the remaining 2,200 tons go?”

The authorities have been investigating the explosion since it happened, but the judicial investigator, Fadi Sawan, announced this month that the investigations would be suspended for ten days after two former ministers who were accused in a memorandum requested that the case be transferred to another judge, according to what a judicial source told AFP.

The explosion sparked outrage among the Lebanese, especially after several reports and sources confirmed that the authorities, including security services, presidents, and former and current officials, were aware of storing this material in the port and its dangers.

Source: RT, AFP