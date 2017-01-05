BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) - For the first time in a long time, the Islamic State (ISIS) was at the receiving end of a suicide bombing in the Yarmouk Camp District of southern Damascus today.

A suicide bomber from Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (formerly Al-Nusra Front) reportedly detonated his explosive belt at an Islamic State Checkpoint along 15th Street in Yarmouk, killing at least members of the aforementioned terrorist group on Thursday.

Following the suicide attack, clashes erupted between the two terrorist groups along 15th Street and 30th Street, resulting in a violent exchange that lasted for several hours.

According to Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham's media wing, their fighters are attempting to advance inside this southern Damascus district, despite being outnumbered by their former jihadist ally.