BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The coordinator of analytical support and sanctions monitoring for the Islamic State terrorist organization, Edmund Vitton Brown, announced that the Idlib region includes more than 10,000 terrorists from different groups.

According to Brown, the UN Monitoring Team believes that the Idlib area has “far more than 10,000 fighters.”

“We have said that the al-Qaeda guards have about 2,000 fighters,” Veton Brown told Sputnik. For their leaders, so I wouldn’t guess ISIS numbers in Idlib. ”

It should be noted that previous estimates about the number of terrorists in Idlib have been said to be between 30,000-40,000.

Advertisements