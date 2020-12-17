BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – On Wednesday, the Lebanese Military Court, headed by Brigadier General Mounir Shehadeh, issued two judgments in absentia against the artist Fadel Shaker, sentencing him to a 22-year prison term with hard labor, in addition to stripping him of his civil rights.

According to the National News Agency, the first sentence was for 15 years in prison for the crime of interfering in acts of terrorism committed by terrorists with knowledge of the matter by providing logistical services to them.

As for the second ruling, he was sentenced to 7 years in prison and fined 5 million pounds for the offense of financing the Ahmed Al-Assir armed group and securing weapons and ammunition for them.

The Military Court in Lebanon had issued a ruling in 2017 to execute Sheikh Ahmed Al-Assir on charges of carrying out terrorist acts against the Lebanese army, in the city of Saida (Sidon), in southern Lebanon, in 2013.

The Lebanese security forces arrested Ahmed Al-Assir, while he was trying to flee to Egypt with a forged passport in 2015, while Fadl Shaker is still hidden from view, but believed to be living in the ‘Ain Al-Helweh Camp inside Saida.