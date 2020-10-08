BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – Armenian news pages and activists reported the death of opera singer, Kevork Hagyan, during the ongoing battles with Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno Karabakh.

Hagayan joined the volunteer teams in the fighting for nearly three weeks before he was killed in the clashes with the Azerbaijani forces.

It is noteworthy that in light of the continuing fighting in the disputed Karabakh region, the Armenian and Azerbaijani parties announced that their forces had made field advances and exchanged new accusations of bombing civilian facilities.

The Ministry of Defense of the Karabakh Republic on Wednesday announced that its forces had launched a counter-attack on the northern axis, adding that its forces had regained control during the operation on the Varangatag (Lulasaz) heights.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic published a new list of 40 other Armenian soldiers killed in the new round of the conflict, bringing the total to 280 dead.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense also published footage that it stated documenting the moment of the destruction of a fuel depot of the Azerbaijani forces in the axis of the city of Gabriel, south of the contact line, and another said that it showed the destruction of a group of Azerbaijani army forces as they approached the entry of Jebrayil, including the shooting down of a warplane.