BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – Armenian news pages and activists reported the death of opera singer, Kevork Hagyan, during the ongoing battles with Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno Karabakh.
Hagayan joined the volunteer teams in the fighting for nearly three weeks before he was killed in the clashes with the Azerbaijani forces.
It is noteworthy that in light of the continuing fighting in the disputed Karabakh region, the Armenian and Azerbaijani parties announced that their forces had made field advances and exchanged new accusations of bombing civilian facilities.
The Ministry of Defense of the Karabakh Republic on Wednesday announced that its forces had launched a counter-attack on the northern axis, adding that its forces had regained control during the operation on the Varangatag (Lulasaz) heights.
The Ministry of Defense of the Republic published a new list of 40 other Armenian soldiers killed in the new round of the conflict, bringing the total to 280 dead.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense also published footage that it stated documenting the moment of the destruction of a fuel depot of the Azerbaijani forces in the axis of the city of Gabriel, south of the contact line, and another said that it showed the destruction of a group of Azerbaijani army forces as they approached the entry of Jebrayil, including the shooting down of a warplane.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.