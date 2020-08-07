BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – Ahmed Gaddaf Al-Dam, the cousin of the late Libyan leader and political official of the “Libyan National Struggle Front”, asked his country’s authorities to hand over the body of Muammar Gaddafi to his relatives.

According to RT, Gaddaf Al-Dam said in a statement that the Libyan Government of National Accord should hand over the bodies of supporters of the late Libyan leader to their families, and allow Gaddafi supporters to return to their country.

Gaddaf Al Dam, who was the coordinator of relations with Egypt during the Gaddafi era, pointed out that thousands of them are forced to live abroad because they cannot return to their homeland.

The late Libyan leader’s cousin also stressed the need “for the immediate release of all Libyan prisoners who have been detained for nine years.”

Muammar Gaddafi was killed in Sirte, his hometown, on October 20th, 2011, after anti-government forces surrounded his positions.