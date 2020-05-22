BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The family of Jamal Khashoggi announced their intention to pardon their father’s killer, Salah Khashoggi, the son of the late journalist, said through his account on Twitter, according to Saudi official TV.
— salah khashoggi (@salahkhashoggi) May 21, 2020
Salah Khashoggi wrote: “On this virtuous night of this holy month, we will recall the words of God Almighty in his noble book (and a bad reward like it, so whoever is pardoned and righteous, he will reward him for God does not love the oppressors).”
He added: “Pardon for the one who killed our father, may God have mercy on him, for the sake of God Almighty, and we all hope and reward for God Almighty.”
Khashoggi, who became a prominent critic of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, was killed in October 2018 when he visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
Saudi officials maintain his death was a result of a “rogue operation” and was not state sanctioned.
But their account of events has been doubted internationally, including by some intelligence agencies and the UN.
Khashoggi had been writing for the Washington Post newspaper and living in the U.S. before his death.
