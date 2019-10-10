via Maria Paula Romo

La ministra del Interior de Ecuador, Maria Paula Romo, afirmó en las redes sociales que las fuerzas de seguridad ecuatorianas han detenido a 17 agentes venezolanos en el aeropuerto.

Los presuntos Agentes de la agencia de inteligencia de Venezuela (SEBIN) poseían documentos con información sobre el movimiento del Presidente y el Vicepresidente.

El presidente de Ecuador, Lenin Moreno, afirmó al comienzo de las huelgas y protestas a nivel nacional que Nicolás Maduro y Rafael Correa intentaron derrocar a su gobierno y desestabilizar la democracia en Ecuador. Sin embargo, los manifestantes han negado cualquier lealtad a países extranjeros ni a partidos políticos internos.

Maria Paula Romo, responsable de la dura represión policial contra los manifestantes que dejaron al menos cinco personas muertas, escribió en las redes sociales que esto no tenía nada que ver con una huelga, sino que es un intento de golpe de estado en el país.

 

