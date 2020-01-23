BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – A Twitter account claiming to be the new Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hatti spread a false report on Thursday that alleged Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem was dead.

The account, which has since been identified as fake, said the Syrian Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of Muallem, despite virtually no reports from any official government ministries.

Following the claim, a source from the Syrian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Al-Masdar that all reports about Muallem’s death were false and that Lebanon denied this account belonged to Hatti.

Shortly after the claim, the Twitter account posted that this profile was a fake: “This account is hoax created by the Italian journalist Tommasso Debenedetti.”

