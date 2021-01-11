BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – Former U.S. congressman Dr. Ron Paul has been temporarily blocked by Facebook for allegedly violating community standards on the social media platform.

The former senator from Texas tweeted on Monday that Facebook has blocked him from managing his page, which he has used for several years on the platform.

“With no explanation other than ‘repeatedly going against our community standards,’ @Facebook has blocked me from managing my page. Never have we received notice of violating community standards in the past and nowhere is the offending post identified,” Paul tweeted on Monday.

“The only thing we posted to Facebook today was my weekly “Texas Straight Talk” column, which I have published every week since 1976,” the long-time Libertarian added.

Facebook has not responded to Paul’s complaint, but this move comes at the same time that U.S. President Donald Trump has been banned on several platforms, including Twitter.