BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:25 P.M.) – Two explosions were heard in the Latakia Governorate this evening after the militant forces in neighboring Idlib fired a number of grad missiles towards the Hmeimim Airbase area.

No casualties were reported as a result of the rocket fire.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Turkish soldiers were embedded with militants when attacked by Syrian military: Russia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

6
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Sweet RobertHaytonMikeDaeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Your firing missile days are coming to an end TIP Reprobates.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 05:08
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Gustavo Lopez Velazquez
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It is clear to me that Russia air basis is at the reach of terrorists now, thanks to Turkey-USA-Israel. So, it will not be a surprise if later on we hear about destruction of Russia planes in these basis.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 01:47
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Russia should use artillery radars similar to what Israel has on Iron-Dome, thus locating where the rockets were launched, so they can return fire. Maybe should they prepare artillery shells with 1 or 2 RBK-500 submunitions, just like the US did : such things would locate on the Grad launcher and hit it. The roaches may lack supplies : a Grad launcher has 40 rocket tubes, these are unguided (unless you mount the Ugroza guidance system, but this never entered mass production and you’d need a ground team or a drone to laser-target), thus, the procedure with Grad is to… Read more »

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 00:49
Mike
Guest
Mike
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Oh shut up daehbag-lover, your such a transparent phony no please get lost you Israeli sacumbag. Again almasdr ban this zio troll.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 02:43
Hayton
Guest
Hayton
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ad hominem. Reported.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 03:26
Hayton
Guest
Hayton
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Both destroyed, so we don’t know what they were. But one report says they were fired from within Turkey. If so, that is a definite message.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 03:28