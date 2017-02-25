Dara’a, Syria – Reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army’s battle-hardened Republican Guard have arrived to the government-held portions of the provincial capital of Dara’a ahead of a major offensive intended not only to clear Manshieh district from jihadist presence, but to also secure the entire city.

Needless to say, the operation will include capturing the adjacent Jordanian border-crossing which reputable sources report will be opened soon for commercial use between the two Middle Eastern nations. 500 especially-trained storming troops will form the piercing head of the offensive.

On the other hand, jihadist rebels find themselves occupied in a terrible conflict with ISIS-linked Jaish Khalid Ibn al-Walid in Hawd al-Yarmouk region in western Dara’a where ISIS managed to almost double its territory while rebels busied themselves with their stillborn offensive in Manshieh district.

Over 300 rebels were reportedly killed over the past week fighting the Syrian Army and ISIS in Dara’a in addition to hundreds wounded. ISIS is now less than a kilometer from Nawa, the largest rebel-controlled city in southern Syria.

Syrian Army advances in Daraa City after launching counter-assault
7 Comments on "Exclusive: Syrian Army prepares to capture the entirety of Dara'a"

Assad must stay
Assad must stay
Rebells will be fucked soon. What a strange idea to attack SAA ❗
God had a lot work and that is good 🙂

25/02/2017 18:57
Stern Daler
The last moderate SFA jointed the Qaeda terrorists who will soon abandon them. What a strange suicidal idea. These losers will claim Assad created and sent IS to help SAA. LOL.

p.s. Who sides with terrorists deserves death.

25/02/2017 19:52
Assad must stay
Assad must stay
Who sides with terrorists deserves death.

I agree fully. France, UK, USA, Germany, Qatar, Saoudia, UAE should think about that, before claiming iran support terrorism.
France was sending weapons to the killers, like a number of others countries. bad, very bad 🙁

25/02/2017 20:08
Stern Daler
Looks promising. As soon as the SAA forces break through to the border they have split Daraa into 2 pockets and IMHO get a major advantage.

25/02/2017 20:03
Assad must stay
Assad must stay
Right, abslutely, but they have ISIS. So no POW is allowed 🙁
But since ISIS is particulary stupid, they will be defeated 100% 🙂

25/02/2017 20:10
FreeMan
FreeMan
It’s funny how isil was able to capture this territory in a blitz offensive ;D

25/02/2017 20:30
Nestor Arapa
Espero que sea pronto igual que Alepo en norte, los terroristas sean expulsados de Deraa, lo mas interesante sería ningún terrorista vivo.

25/02/2017 20:31
