DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:20 P.M.) – The Syrian government forces continue to push deeper into the rebel-held neighborhood of Barzeh in northern Damascus as militants rained the capital with mortar shells.

AMN was exclusively briefed with the advance by a military commander on the frontline, who added that a field commander of the FSA fighting alongside Jabhet al-Nusra was captured alive after all his men were killed by the government troops.

The captured rebel leader was found hiding in his outpost after being bombed by the Army’s artillery.

Advertisement

The Army units also managed to destroy two vehicles and a rebel HQ, in addition to a network of tunnels used by militants in the area.