DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:20 P.M.) – The Syrian government forces continue to push deeper into the rebel-held neighborhood of Barzeh in northern Damascus as militants rained the capital with mortar shells.

AMN was exclusively briefed with the advance by a military commander on  the frontline, who added that a field commander of the FSA fighting alongside Jabhet al-Nusra was captured alive after all his men were killed by the government troops.

The captured rebel leader was found hiding in his outpost after being bombed by the Army’s artillery.

The Army units also managed to destroy two vehicles and a rebel HQ, in addition to a network of tunnels used by militants in the area.

Zen Adra | Al-Masdar News
Good work. The vipers nest must be cleared of the US backed terror thugs.

