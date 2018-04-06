BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 A.M.) – The Jordanian regime has asked the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to delay their upcoming Dara’a offensive in order to convince the rebel forces to reconcile with the government, a military source told Al-Masdar tonight.

The source added that the Syrian Army has agreed to respect Jordan’s request and will once again attempt to hold reconciliation talks with the militant groups in Dara’a.

Previously, the Syrian Army and Russian military sent a delegation to Dara’a to negotiate a reconciliation deal that was similar to the East Ghouta agreement; however, the rebels rejected offer.

The rebels then released a statement rejecting the offer and vowed to continue their fight against the Syrian government.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

3 Comments on "Exclusive: Jordan asks Syrian Army to delay Daraa offensive"

jojo
jojo
If Jordan’s so concerned about them, why doesn’t it invite them to live in Jordan?

06/04/2018 04:00
PELON
PELON
JORDAN ASKS TO DELAY DARAA OFFENSIVE TO GIVE ENOUGH AMMO AND LOGISTIC HELP TO THE SALAFISTS ?

06/04/2018 07:41
Sebastien
Sebastien
If The little Satan attacks (Israel) The Arab league will be exposed. Every muslim and christians reject Israel. They don´t care UN, public rejection, but this time is not like the past. Egypt p.e. will recover the leadership in the zone, and the West must risk the peace with muslims, and repudiation of christians in the middle of a commercial war USA vs CHINa vs Europe. The end of “our allies” ( Barack Obama said about the Saudis) is a catastrophe.

06/04/2018 07:19