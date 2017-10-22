BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – Tribal fighters linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) defected from the terrorist group to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) at the Al-‘Omar Oil Fields in Deir Ezzor, a military source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News this afternoon.

According to the source, the SDF has not reached the Al-‘Omar Oil Fields, but announced they captured this imperative site in Deir Ezzor after the tribal fighters joined the Arab Liberation Council.

Furthermore, this latest move leaves the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in a difficult bind, as the US and Russia have an agreement to avoid hostilities between their forces in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

While it is not clear whether or not the Syrian Army will attack this site before the US-backed forces reach it, their high command is furious over this move because of the loss of future profits from these large oil fields.