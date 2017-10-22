BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – Tribal fighters linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) defected from the terrorist group to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) at the Al-‘Omar Oil Fields in Deir Ezzor, a military source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News this afternoon.

According to the source, the SDF has not reached the Al-‘Omar Oil Fields, but announced they captured this imperative site in Deir Ezzor after the tribal fighters joined the Arab Liberation Council.

Furthermore, this latest move leaves the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in a difficult bind, as the US and Russia have an agreement to avoid hostilities between their forces in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

While it is not clear whether or not the Syrian Army will attack this site before the US-backed forces reach it, their high command is furious over this move because of the loss of future profits from these large oil fields.

Share this article:
  • 29
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    32
    Shares
ALSO READ  Free Syrian Army joins ISIS extermination campaign in northeast Hama: 4-min video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

7 Comments on "Exclusive: ISIS tribal fighters defect and hand over Al-Omar Oil Fields to US-backed forces"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Zarko
Guest
Zarko
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Oficialy the SDF is not there yet,so SAA should come there abd KILL ALL terorist there!!

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
22/10/2017 13:06
Malkiel
Guest
Malkiel
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

US-ISIS 1 is replaced by US-ISIS 2.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
22/10/2017 13:38
ziomalo6
Guest
ziomalo6
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

lol, it will be the same scenario like with kurds in iraq. gov forces will just take controle over their territory

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
22/10/2017 13:42
hestroy
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

All for greater (isra)Hell. Heebs are celebrating, Kurds are their useful idiots.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
22/10/2017 13:25
Ali Akbar al-Jihadistani
Guest
Ali Akbar al-Jihadistani
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

>Trusting a terrorist

nope

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
22/10/2017 14:24
Deo Cass
Guest
Deo Cass
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

They better do otherwise Syria would have lost the war. Rebranding a terror organization to SDF like al-Nusra did will not make them SDF. They are stillna terror group. If Russia does not help Syria take these vital resources from the US colonial imperoalst forces, than Syria is doomed. However tge photo provided by the Kurdish site clearly shows an al-Nusra flag not an SDF flag. This could be fake news naent to prevent the Syrian government forces from reclaiming these vital resources for Syria’s survival.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
22/10/2017 14:36
TheObserver
Guest
TheObserver
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Syrian Government property. It’s not for the illegal entity, ISIS, to hand it over to anyone even if some of their branches are sponsored by the USA. The SAA should get there first to reclaim it

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
22/10/2017 14:38
wpDiscuz