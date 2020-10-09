BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:35 P.M.) – Former Ukrainian parliamentarian David Zhvania announced his intention to file a lawsuit against former President Petro Poroshenko, accusing him of supplying Syrian militants with internationally prohibited ammunition.
Zhvania said in a recorded statement that he posted on his YouTube channel that he is preparing to submit a new official lawsuit to the State Investigation Office against Poroshenko, accusing the former president of plotting an authoritarian coup for the purpose of self-enrichment.
The former parliamentarian said that the new lawsuit relates to the sale during a period between 2014 and 2016 of tons of ammunition, including internationally banned 400 kg phosphorous bombs, to an anti-Assad group in Syria.
Zhvania stated that he had evidence to prove the validity of these accusations, and pledged to hand them over to the investigation office.
The parliamentarian pointed out that these arms exports came at a time when the Ukrainian army was suffering from a shortage of weapons and ammunition in its military operations in the Donbas region and while the Kiev government was requesting any possible military support from its international allies.
Poroshenko held responsibility for trying to hide the traces of these illegal activities by arranging a fire in an arms warehouse in the town of Kalinovka in 2017 and trying to blame Russia for that incident.
Source: RT
