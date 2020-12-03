BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – the head of the Turkish future Party, Ahmet Davutoglu, accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of “dishonesty”, calling on him to “return to his senses.”

The former prime minister said in a video clip he posted on Twitter that “Erdogan betrayed the trust, against the backdrop of selling 10% of the Istanbul Stock Exchange to Qatar, to save the Turkish economy,” calling on him to “return to his senses.”

Referring to the extent of the damage inflicted on the Turkish economy, Davutoglu said: “You cannot find a cover for this wreck, Mr. Erdogan. This country is not your stock exchange, your market, nor your store, Turkey is a country in which a nation lives, a nation made up of honest people.” .

He said, “Erdogan cannot be forgiven for what he did, and no one can escape this devastation in the country by asking for forgiveness. Those who harm this country will be held accountable.”

Davutoglu recalled Erdogan’s words in which he said, “My brothers, if you give security to a person, you will hold him accountable, right?” He then said Erdogan must be held accountable for his actions.

On the other hand, the Turkish parliament, with the votes of the coalition of the Justice and Development Parties and the Nationalist Movement, rejected the opposition Republican People’s Party’s proposal about an investigation into the sale of 10% of the Istanbul Stock Exchange shares to Qatar.

Last Monday, Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund announced, five days after the visit of the Emir of Qatar to Turkey, that it sold 10 percent of the shares of the Istanbul Stock Exchange to the Qatar Investment Authority for $200 million, indicating that it would still maintain an 80.6 percent stake in the Istanbul Stock Exchange.