BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The ex-president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces (2015-2016), Khaled Khoja, has adopted his Turkish name and entered Turkish politics.

The former Syrian opposition leader adopted the Turkish translation of his name, Halit Alptekin Hocaoğlu, and founded a new political party in Turkey with former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.

According to reports, the two politicians formed the Future Party, which is expected to rival currently President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Khoja, who held Turkish citizenship before the conflict in Syria, was a close ally to Davutoglu during the latter’s tenure as Prime Minister of Turkey (2014-2016).

It is not clear what role Khoja will play in the Future Party, but his entry into Turkish politics comes just a year-and-a-half after he resigned from the Syrian opposition.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Russia reveals details about several Israeli attacks inside Syria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Simplemente ahí está la prueba que es mercenario Turco que entró a Siria para armar terrorismo.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-12-16 05:40