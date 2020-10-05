BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, head of the opposition’s Future Party in Turkey, revealed details that provided information for the first time about Turkish officers’ opposition to supporting the Syrian opposition.

In an interview with the Turkey News channel, the Turkish politician talked about his country’s policy in the file of the Syrian crisis since its inception and how they dealt with it, noting that he made a “recommendation for military intervention in Syria” when he was working as foreign minister at that time.

In his interview, Davutoglu explained that the Turkish army leadership rejected the request and the Turkish army officers opposed the idea of ​​Turkish military intervention in Syria, considering that the reason for their opposition was that they (the officers) belonged to the Gulen organization, which was controlling the army leadership, he said.

“If the Gulen organization had not controlled the leadership of the Turkish army, the reality in Syria today would be completely different from what it is now,” Davutoglu said.

“As Minister of Foreign Affairs at the time, I tried within my power, but a decision like intervention in Syria is a decision at the state level,” he continued.

In his statements, Davutoglu noted that Turkey has tried since the beginning of the Arab Spring to create a “security wall” for its protectors on its southern borders, with the knowledge of the Chief of Staff of the Army and Intelligence, and said:

“We drew a line on our southern borders, starting from Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq, passing through southern Aleppo, northern Homs, and reaching Latakia and Tartous. ”

He continued: “If we had supported (the Free Army) as well as the United States supported the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, we would have been able to control Aleppo, Raqqa and Deir Ezzor, we would not have reached this stage, and we would not have been talking about this issue now.”

He added, “I was Minister of Foreign Affairs, I use diplomacy only, and I am not responsible for that. I did not run the army chief of staff .. There was a problem inside the army.”