BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – A former Israeli chief-of-staff unveiled an alleged “new plan” by Hezbollah to storm his country from the southern border of Lebanon.
The newspaper “Israel Hayom” reported on Thursday evening that General Gadi Eizenkot revealed a new plan by Hezbollah to penetrate into Israel from several border tunnels.
According to Eizenkot, Hezbollah, in coordination with the IRGC’s Quds Force, is training about 6,000 Lebanese fighters to penetrate the Israeli border through dozens of tunnels during a possible confrontation with Israel, the newspaper quoted the former Israeli chief-of-staff as saying.
Eizenkot allegedly made the remarks during a security lecture on Thursday at the Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies. He said Hezbollah intended to surprise Israel by infiltrating more than 6,000 Lebanese fighters through dozens of tunnels to break into the Upper Galilee region, specifically, to take control of it.
According to the newspaper, Eizenkot said Hezbollah has been building its important military and strategic capabilities for the past ten years, and that the operation “Shield of the North”, which took place last year along the Lebanese-Israeli border, was to thwart part of this plan.
These allegations have been made previously by Israeli officials, especially during last December’s military operation along the Lebanese border; however, Hezbollah has never commented on these claims.
