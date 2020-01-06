Expediency Council Secretary and ex-Chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Mohsen Rezaei threatened to “annihilate Haifa and the centres of Israel” in case of US retaliation, amid heightened tensions over the assassination of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in a US airstrike. The statement came during a mourning ceremony for Soleimani in Tehran, on Sunday.
“If we take revenge, then you would attack? Be sure we will utterly annihilate Haifa and the centres of Israel and there will be no Israel,” said Rezaei, before the crowd started chanting “Death to America, death to Israel.”
“We are serious about the issue of revenge and retaliation against you and your soldiers and we will have no hesitation and we will not give up on it,” added Rezaei.
Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and other militia leaders were killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning.
The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the attack.
Credit: Ruptly
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.