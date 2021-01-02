BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The ex-Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi revealed the contents of the call he received from US President Donald Trump two days before the assassination of the late Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani.

In an interview he gave during a documentary, Abdul =Mahdi said, “Trump called me last New Year’s Eve at around nine o’clock Baghdad time, and thanked us for ending the attacks on the American embassy and asked me whether these were Iraqis or Iranians, so I told him Iraqis objected to the American air strikes against factions on the border with Syria.”

“The Americans do not know the Iranians well, but the Iraqis are the ones who know them well,” he said, quoting Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdul-Mahdi indicated that he had told Trump: “The Iranians say they do not want a war, and so does America, and they have suggested to him either direct negotiations with the Iranians, or tacit agreements, as has been happening since 2003.”

The Iraqi Prime Minister continued: “Trump told me you are good negotiators, what you can do in this regard, we are ready for it.”

According to Abdul-Mahdi, Soleimani was coming to Iraq to negotiate because that is what he believed was going to happen on January 3rd, 2020.

Abdul-Mahdi added, “There was approval and an official invitation for the martyr Soleimani to come to Iraq to discuss. The assassination operation was not designed within a day or two; it must not have been decided shortly before.”