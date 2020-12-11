BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The ex-U.S. envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey, was interviewed by Al-Monitor this week about the crisis in Syria and Washington’s past, present and future role inside the country.

During the interview, Jeffrey told Al-Monitor that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump wanted to fix a flaw they saw in his predecessor Barack Obama’s policy in Syria, which he said was the containment of Iran.

“Secretary Pompeo and I convinced people in the administration of this: If you don’t deal with the underlying problem of Iran in Syria, you’re not going to deal in an enduring way with IS. We saw this all as one thing,” Jeffrey said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denying Assad Complete Victory

Jeffrey said the U.S. stepped up its support to Israel in their attacks on Syria, after an internal struggle in Washington about whether or not to do so. “We then also had the Israeli air campaign. The US only began supporting that when I came on board. I went out there and we saw Prime Minister Netanyahu and others, and they thought that they were not being supported enough by the US military, and not by intelligence. And there was a big battle within the US government, and we won the battle.”

The ex-envoy admitted that the primary policy was to deny the Syrian Armed Forces a military victory, which was a culmination of Israeli airstrikes and a U.S. and Turkish military presence inside the Arab Republic. “So you throw all those together — the anti-chemical weapons mission, our military presence, the Turkish military presence, and the Israeli dominance in the air — and you have a pretty effective military pillar of your military, diplomatic and isolation three pillars.”

Jeffrey then erroneously says that the only victories achieved on the ground by the Syrian Armed Forces was in southern Idlib, as he ignored the major achievements by the latter in Aleppo city, eastern Idlib, Daraa, Sweida, Quneitra, Damascus and Al-Raqqa.

“The only change on the ground to the benefit of Assad has been southern Idlib in two and a half years of attacks. They are highly unlikely to continue, given the strength of the Turkish army there and the magnitude of the defeat of the Syrian army by the Turks back in March,” Jeffrey said.

He then boasted about the devastation of the Syrian economy, which he attributed to the U.S.-led sanctions imposed on Damascus. Jeffrey believes the catastrophic decline of the currency and overall economic crisis has been to the benefit of the U.S.’ policy in trying to deny Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad a complete victory inside the Arab Republic.

Abandoning Kurds

The Al-Monitor interview then switched to the ongoing situation in northeastern Syria, which has saw the Turkish military’s expansion through large-scale offensives.

When asked about the U.S.’ decision to abandon the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) along the border with Turkey in 2019, Jeffrey said he was in disagreement with then National Security Adviser John Bolton about letting the Turkish troops to enter these lands east of the Euphrates; however, the latter conceded.

“The Kurds were supposed to dismantle their fortifications but they didn’t. That was one of Erdogan’s major complaints. Bolton didn’t want to have any Turks in there; that was one of the arguments that I’d had with him out in Ankara. We agreed that we wouldn’t show the map, but that we would deploy to the Turks the concept of the map,” he said, adding that “We finally got an agreement in July and August. It included Turkish patrols down to the M4 highway, so the Turks got their 30 kilometers, and somewhat vaguely, [a] Turkish permanent presence, but we couldn’t determine where that would be.”

According to Jeffrey, Trump trusted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and wanted to withdraw the U.S. troops from Syria in order to stop the endless wars.

“The president was uncomfortable with our presence in Syria. He was very uncomfortable with what he saw as endless wars. This is something he should not be criticized for. We took down the [IS] caliphate, and then we stayed on. Trump kept asking, ‘Why do we have troops there?’ And we didn’t give him the right answer,” Jeffrey stressed.

“I didn’t brief the president on it. Pompeo did, and made arguments along those lines, focused on Iran. But Trump was uncomfortable about those forces, and he trusted Erdogan. Erdogan would keep making these cases about the PKK, and the president would ask people, and they would have to be honest and ‘fess up. Of course, it’s more complicated than that. Wars are complicated,” he said.

Jeffrey then admitted that the U.S. would not defend the Kurds from the Turkish army, which was evident in the American withdrawal from their border positions in 2019.

“The Kurds were always trying to get us to pretend that we would defend them against the Turkish army. They pressed CJTF, over my objections, to start putting outposts along the Turkish border. I hated the idea; it just provoked the Turks,” Jeffrey confirmed.

“I wasn’t able to get those stopped, but I was able to stop additional ones [being built]. They made no sense. The US military had no authorization to shoot at the Turks, who could simply drive around them. It was simply a signal to the Turks that we couldn’t really be trusted and that we had some plan of a permanent statelet in northeast Syria run by the PKK as a pressure point, just like many Turks erroneously think we have our Greece policy and our Cyprus policy and our Armenia policy all to pressure the Turks. Because that’s how the British and French dealt with the Ottoman Empire,” he continued.

Jeffrey concluded by saying that the Turkish forces now have a presence in northeast Syria and have “less to fear from the SDF”, despite the fact they have continued their attacks against the latter.