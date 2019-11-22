Bolivia’s former president Evo Morales who was granted political asylum in Mexico has dismissed allegations that Russian military are waiting for him in Bolivia.

“They are trying to destroy us with endless lies and accusations,” Morales wrote on his official Twitter account. “They said that I already returned to Bolivia, that Russian soldiers are in Bolivia waiting for my return. Now in the framework of the same campaign, they are accusing me [of crimes] and presenting montage as evidence. The Bolivian people call for peace and dialogue,” he added.

The presidential election in Bolivia was held on October 20. According to the Supreme Electoral Court, incumbent President Evo Morales won in the first round. His main competitor, Carlos Mesa, refused to recognize Morales’ victory in the first round. After the results of the election were announced, large-scale protests and strikes started across the country.

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation and characterized the situation in the country as a coup. He was earlier asked to leave his post by the country’s armed forces, opposition and labor unions. Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera and several ministers and parliament members stepped down as well.

The Mexican authorities granted political asylum to Morales. Morales arrived in Mexico on November 12. Later on that day, Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez declared herself as interim president.

Source: TASS

