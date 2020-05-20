BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday, over the latter’s tweet’s yesterday.
“Khamenei’s threat to implement a ‘final solution’ against Israel recalls the Nazi final solution plan to exterminate the Jewish people,” Netanyahu’s official Arabic account tweeted.
“He must know that every regime that threatens to destroy Israel faces the same risk,” he added.
The Iranian Supreme Leader said in a previous tweet, “The Zionist regime is an example of state terrorism. Since British anti-Islamic and Zionist policies put Zionism in place in Palestine, this system achieves its goals by slaughtering children, women and men.”
He added: “The West Bank must be armed, just like Gaza. The only thing that will alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians is force.”
On the other hand, Khamenei said, in a series of tweets: “Today, some Persian Gulf states committed the greatest betrayal against their own history and the history of the Arab world, and betrayed Palestine through its support for Israel.”
Khamenei’s comment came in response to the news that the United Arab Emirates was making a direct flight to Israel.
The UAE defended this move by pointing out that the purpose of the flight is to provide Palestinians with medical aid.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.