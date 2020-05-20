BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday, over the latter’s tweet’s yesterday.

“Khamenei’s threat to implement a ‘final solution’ against Israel recalls the Nazi final solution plan to exterminate the Jewish people,” Netanyahu’s official Arabic account tweeted.

“He must know that every regime that threatens to destroy Israel faces the same risk,” he added.

The Iranian Supreme Leader said in a previous tweet, “The Zionist regime is an example of state terrorism. Since British anti-Islamic and Zionist policies put Zionism in place in Palestine, this system achieves its goals by slaughtering children, women and men.”

He added: “The West Bank must be armed, just like Gaza. The only thing that will alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians is force.”

On the other hand, Khamenei said, in a series of tweets: “Today, some Persian Gulf states committed the greatest betrayal against their own history and the history of the Arab world, and betrayed Palestine through its support for Israel.”

Khamenei’s comment came in response to the news that the United Arab Emirates was making a direct flight to Israel.

The UAE defended this move by pointing out that the purpose of the flight is to provide Palestinians with medical aid.

