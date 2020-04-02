BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The President of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, stated on the 39th Zahle martyrs commemoration, that the people of the city “have paid a hefty price so they could push the Assad regime out the door, not for someone else to try and bring it back through the window, under the pretext of the displaced.”
“One of the most important indications that Assad does not want the displaced people back is the closure of borders,” Geagea said, noting that Assad had made such a decision very clear, “and every attempt to reinstate the Assad regime will be considered a blow to the sacrifices of the people of Zahle and Lebanon.”
The LF leader pointed out that “the Lebanese are suffering from a stifling economic crisis, and all other countries are subject to crises. The difference between us and the rest of the world lies in solution-finding. Locally, no lessons have yet been drawn from the uprising of the Lebanese people. Parties in power are acting as though nothing has happened.”
“This authority will not be able to triumph. We must triumph over it and generate a straightforward national authority that will rid the people of its problems,” he said.
Geagea, who has been a long-time opponent of the Syrian government, has sought to undermine Lebanon’s relationship with Syria, often accusing the March 8th political bloc of carrying out Damascus’ endeavors.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.